Netanyahu Nixes Trump’s Gaza ‘Peace’ Plan

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” has rejected US President Donald Trump’s 15-point so-called “peace” plan for Gaza and will not withdraw occupation troops from the Palestinian enclave until Hamas is completely disarmed.

This was declared by “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

The roadmap was published last month as part of efforts by the Trump-led so-called “Board of Peace” to end the Gaza conflict. It calls for Hamas to relinquish control of Gaza and for its weapons to come under the authority of a Palestinian administration. The process would be linked to a phased “Israeli” withdrawal and independently verified before each new stage begins.

“I want to be clear: ‘Israel’ rejects the 15-point document,” Netanyahu said during a meeting with cabinet members.

“The ‘Israeli’ army will not withdraw in any way until Hamas is disarmed… We are talking about complete disarmament, not a fictitious disarmament,” he said, noting that “‘Israel’ is discussing the issue with the US and will stand firm against provisions it finds unacceptable,” Netanyahu added.

Bibi further reiterated that he would not allow the establishment of a Palestinian state, “neither in Gaza nor in the West Bank.”

Trump announced the deal on July 30, describing it as a “historic agreement” on the disarmament of Hamas and the withdrawal of the “Israeli” forces from the enclave.

“Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its PEOPLE,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Hamas said it had agreed in principle but insisted that it would not disarm until the “Israeli” occupation army had completely withdrawn from the enclave.