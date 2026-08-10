Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Media Relations Unit condemned the deliberate burning of forested areas in southern Lebanon and the Western Beqaa, describing it as an extension of the destruction of Lebanon’s land, infrastructure and natural resources.

It also criticized the Lebanese authorities for failing to take action against the ongoing “Israeli” environmental destruction.

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

The “Israeli” enemy’s deliberate and public setting of fire to forested areas in southern Lebanon and the Western Beqaa, turning them into completely scorched and uninhabitable areas, is a continuation of the systematic destruction of our built environment, the devastation of infrastructure and the theft of ancient olive trees.

This ongoing environmental devastation is taking place while the authorities are unable even to file a complaint or pursue legal action against the enemy, having already granted it protection by committing not to file any complaints against it before international bodies. As a result, the “Israeli” enemy continues its crimes with the confidence that it will escape accountability.

This painful contradiction makes clear how the authorities are conducting their negotiations and just how dangerous the concessions they have made across various issues are. It also exposes their complete inability to safeguard Lebanon’s interests and their willingness to surrender its fundamental rights.

Accordingly, we call on the government, the Ministry of Environment, and all relevant ministries and authorities to raise their voices and take action to put an end to the “Israeli” assault on Lebanon’s environment, following its assault on its people and its destruction of the country’s villages and infrastructure.