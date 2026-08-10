Translated by Al-Ahed New, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah condemned a map published by the “Israeli” Foreign Ministry that incorporated occupied southern Lebanon into the “Israeli” entity, warning that the map exposes the enemy’s continued ambitions toward Lebanon and its resources and calling on the Lebanese authorities to immediately reconsider their course of direct negotiations.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

The “Israeli” enemy’s Foreign Ministry published a map today incorporating occupied southern Lebanon into its illegitimate entity, providing undeniable confirmation of the enemy’s ambitions toward Lebanon, its land, resources and national wealth, ambitions it has never abandoned and never will.

The enemy’s entry into direct negotiations with the Lebanese authorities is nothing more than a blatant attempt to buy time and impose new realities on the ground.

The Lebanese authorities bear full responsibility for continuing down the path of concessions and handing the enemy one free gift after another. They are called upon to undertake a comprehensive review of their approach, halt their humiliating direct negotiations with the enemy, which are being pursued without any meaningful leverage, and take immediate action at every level, from the government to the Supreme Defense Council.

An emergency session should be convened to take the necessary steps in response to this dangerous development, foremost among them filing an urgent complaint with the United Nations Security Council. Even if these authorities have given their enemy assurances that they will not pursue it through international forums, there is no longer any justification for ignoring the reality of the enemy’s ambitions toward Lebanon.

Lebanese people from all communities must recognize the scale of the dangers into which the authorities are dragging Lebanon by insisting on continuing along the path of concessions and humiliating negotiations.

Our national responsibility requires us to unite our efforts and positions in confronting the occupation and its ambitions, defending Lebanon’s sovereignty and its full rights over its land and resources, and recognizing that the enemy’s ambitions are not confined to southern Lebanon, but extend to the entire country.