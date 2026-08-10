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Sanaa Airport: 12 Years Under Saudi Aggression

Sanaa Airport: 12 Years Under Saudi Aggression
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

After 12 years of Saudi-led aggression, Sanaa International Airport has seen its activity collapse, with annual passengers down 98% and flights down 96.5%. International connectivity has been reduced from more than 20 destinations and 15 airlines to just one destination served by one airline.

 

Sanaa Airport: 12 Years Under Saudi Aggression

Yemen SaudiArabia SaudiWarOnYemen

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