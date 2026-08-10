After the Humiliating Agreement: Figures Document the Escalation of a Policy of Destruction in the South

By Latifa Hosseini

Day after day, the scale of devastation and damage caused—and still being caused—by “Israel’s” campaign of killing and fomenting chaos in southern Lebanon continues to grow.

Between 2024 and 2026, the contrast is stark in terms of the areas demolished and cleared by the "Israeli" occupying forces [IOF], as well as the residential units that were either razed to the ground or damaged by direct bombardment and explosive attacks. The striking aspect, however, is that the wave of destruction, which has continued unabated since March 2026, expanded at an even faster pace following the signing of the framework agreement between Lebanon’s official authorities and the Zionist entity in June 2026.

11,000 Housing Units Destroyed During the 2024 Aggression

The 2024 aggression, which formally escalated on a large scale on September 23, caused severe losses to housing and infrastructure.

According to data from the International Information Company, 317,000 housing units sustained minor to moderate damage during the previous war, while 51,000 were completely damaged. These included 9,000 units in Beirut’s southern suburbs, 1,500 in the Bekaa Valley, and 22,000 in the border-village area.

The World Bank also issued a report estimating the cost of damage caused by the “Israeli” aggression against Lebanon in 2024. Covering the period from October 8, 2023, to December 20, 2024, the report found:

● Total economic cost of the war: $14 billion

● Direct physical damage: $6.8 billion

● Economic losses: $7.2 billion

● Damaged housing: approximately 100,000 residential units, including fully, severely, and partially damaged homes

Statistics Lebanon likewise reported that approximately 11,000 housing units were destroyed during the 2024 aggression. It estimated damage across the country at around $3.4 billion, while total losses over 12 months reached approximately $5.1 billion.

Within the housing sector, the value of physical damage was estimated at $2.8 billion, while losses were put at $389 million.

62,000 Housing Units Destroyed in Just Six Weeks in 2026

The ongoing war, which began on March 1, 2026 and continues to this day, has resulted in significantly higher figures. According to statistics from Lebanon’s National Council for Scientific Research, more than 62,000 housing units were damaged or destroyed as a result of the “Israeli” aggression against Lebanon during just the first six weeks of the war.

The figures indicate that 21,700 housing units were completely destroyed, while a further 40,500 units sustained damage.

Between March 2 and July 2, 2026: Destruction Beyond Description

In its latest preliminary assessment, Lebanon’s National Council for Scientific Research documented the following damage between 2 March and 2 July 2026:

● Nabatieh District: 26,874 destroyed or damaged units

● Bint Jbeil District: 22,350

● Tyre District: 19,782

● Marjeyoun District: 10,296

● Baabda District: 8,112

● Sidon District: 4,077

● Jezzine District: 2,817

● West Bekaa District: 2,349

● Baalbek District: 1,422

● Hasbaya District: 630

● Beirut District: 480

● Aley District: 324

● Chouf District: 90

● Hermel District: 63

● Zahle District: 63

● Metn District: 48

Preliminary data from the International Information Company also reported, at the beginning of the aggression, the total destruction of 4,500 units in southern Lebanon and 1,600 units in Beirut’s southern suburbs, in addition to varying levels of damage to 12,000 other units.

While these figures are not final, as attacks continue, they provide a significant indication of the scale of the civilian, human, and infrastructure devastation being inflicted on the villages of southern Lebanon.

"Israeli" Admission: 20,000 Homes Demolished and 24 Southern Towns Destroyed

Notably, “Israeli” officials have acknowledged the scale of the destruction and publicly reported its toll to date. “Israeli” War Minister Yisrael Katz stated that demolition operations carried out by the IOF involved between 15,000 and 20,000 homes. He said that approximately 90% of buildings in the targeted villages had been destroyed and that the area along the border had become, in his words, devoid of civilian residents. He further stated that 24 towns had been systematically razed.

“Israel’s” Channel 12 published an investigation indicating that approximately 18,000 buildings across 19 southern villages had been destroyed—equivalent to 74% of their total buildings.

Destruction of Villages

The investigation was based on satellite images captured by Planet Labs and was prepared by “Israeli” researcher Adi Ben-Nun of the Geographic Information Systems Center at the Hebrew University. The researcher classified a building as destroyed when more than 30% of it had been damaged.

According to the investigation, five villages recorded destruction rates of 99% or more:

● Marwahin

● Mhaibib

● Maroun al-Ras

● Blida

● Odaisseh

The data also showed complete destruction—100%—in Mhaibib and Marwahin. Destruction reached 99% in both Blida and Maroun al-Ras; 90% in Khiam and Odaisseh; 87% in Kfarkela and Naqoura; and 83% in Houla.

Among the remaining villages, Yaroun recorded a destruction rate of 76%; Deir Siryan, Taybeh, and Mais al-Jabal each recorded 65%; Aita al-Shaab, 61%; Tayr Debba, 57%; Bint Jbeil, 54%; and Qantara, 52%. Qabrikha recorded the lowest rate, at 13%, according to the Channel 12 investigation.

Between 2024 and 2026: The Toll Continues to Rise

These figures and statistics indicate that, within a matter of weeks, the current war has reached a level comparable to—and, by some measures, exceeding—the level of destruction that took more than a year to reach in 2024.

Although the methodologies used by the organizations that compiled these statistics differ, they point to a single conclusion: the scale of destruction caused by the 2026 aggression in only a few weeks is approaching, or matching, that caused by the 2024 war and the subsequent “Israeli” violations. Some indicators suggest that it has already surpassed those levels in several border areas.

After the Humiliating Agreement

While the 2024 estimates covered a period of more than 14 months, from October 2023 to December 2024- most 2026 figures cover a period of approximately six weeks. Demolition operations have continued and intensified markedly since the framework agreement between Lebanon’s official authorities and “Israel” was signed on June 26, 2026.

A comparison of the 2024 indicators with those recorded during the first months of the 2026 war shows that destruction in southern Lebanon has extended beyond conventional military operations. It has followed an escalating pattern, with the IOF expanding demolition, explosive destruction, and land-clearing operations in border villages during and after June.

1,212 Attacks Following the “Humiliating Agreement”

According to statistics compiled by the Consultative Center for Studies and Documentation and obtained by Al-Ahed News, 1,212 attacks were recorded between June 26 and July 18, 2026— a period of 22 days. They included:

● Airstrikes

● Warplane overflights

● Artillery shelling

● The dropping of incendiary and stun bombs

● The burning of homes and agricultural land

● The detonation and transport of explosives

● The demolition of homes using bulldozers and engineering vehicles

● Airspace violations by drones and other aerial platforms

● Direct fire targeting towns and villages

● Sweeping operations

● Incursions by Merkava tanks and bulldozers

● Forcing farmers to leave their land, as reported in Ain Arab and Mari

These intensive attacks, averaging more than 10 operations per day, accelerated sharply immediately after the framework agreement- the “humiliating agreement"- was signed in Washington.

For example, on 7 July, 52 separate attacks and violations were recorded across Beirut’s southern suburbs, the Bekaa Valley, and villages throughout southern Lebanon. They included direct shelling, demolition, the dropping of bombs, and drone and warplane activity.

The "Israeli" enemy took advantage of the resistance’s adherence to the truce and ceasefire, in line with the effects of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding [MoU], whose initial provisions reportedly address the Lebanese front and a ceasefire there. In addition, the number of incidents continues to rise daily, following the same pattern of attacks across southern villages, Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley, including daily drone activity and, at times, warplane flights.

A Rapid Increase Over a Short Period

Based on the foregoing, it is clear that most of the damage in 2024 resulted from airstrikes and direct shelling. By contrast, 2026 data indicate that the systematic removal of buildings and bulldozing of residential neighborhoods have become a central component of the recorded destruction. This is reflected in the rapid rise in the number of destroyed housing units over a much shorter period, as well as in destruction rates in several villages that have approached or reached total devastation, according to Lebanese data and “Israeli” investigations and reports based on satellite imagery.

The comparison shows that the number of damaged and destroyed housing units in the current war exceeded 62,000 within a short period, including more than 21,000 units that were completely destroyed. Various monitoring teams continue to document new damage every day, indicating that the overall toll is likely to continue rising.

The Nature of Targeting: 2024 and Today

The comparison extends beyond the number of buildings to the nature of the targeting itself. In 2024, most damage resulted from airstrikes and artillery shelling. In the 2026 war, however, a policy of systematic demolition of border villages has emerged, involving explosives, bulldozers, and the deployment of military engineering equipment, alongside artillery, tanks, and armed drones.

An Assault on Southern Lebanon’s Built Environment

Current indicators point to more than a continuation of military operations. They suggest a shift toward a pattern of systematic destruction targeting the built environment of border villages. This is being carried out at an accelerated pace under political cover provided by the Lebanese authorities and their agreement with “Israel’s” campaign of killing and destruction.

This reinforces the belief that the IOF's ultimate objective is to devastate southern Lebanon and eliminate every foundation for life and rebuilding there—raising reconstruction costs and placing the final toll of destruction on track to reach unprecedented levels in Lebanon.