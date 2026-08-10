Ben-Gvir Turns Palestinian Detainees’ Suffering into a Political Campaign Tool

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has come under criticism for using the suffering and harsh treatment of Palestinian detainees as political messaging ahead of the “Israeli” elections, openly promoting a punitive approach to detention.

Ben-Gvir recently released footage filmed inside an “Israeli” detention facility holding Palestinian detainees. In the video, he dismisses a detainee’s complaint about inadequate food while presenting the harsh conditions as evidence of his policies toward Palestinians.

“This is how we treat ‘Israel’s’ enemies: you’re not going to get any more food, I feel no pity for you. This isn’t a hotel—you’re going to die. It’s not worth fighting against ‘Israel’; you don’t stir any pity in me,” Ben-Gvir tells the detainee in the footage.

His campaign has also circulated an AI-generated video depicting a malnourished and distressed Palestinian detainee sitting on the floor without basic necessities. The imagery contrasts the conditions shown with what the campaign claims were conditions inside “Israeli” prisons before Ben-Gvir became minister, effectively presenting harsher detention conditions as an electoral achievement.

The campaign material has drawn condemnation over its dehumanizing portrayal of Palestinian detainees, amid longstanding allegations concerning inadequate food, water, hygiene and other basic necessities inside “Israeli” prisons.

Earlier this month, another video showed Ben-Gvir mocking a Palestinian woman who complained about poor conditions in detention.

“This is not a hotel,” he told the detainee, who said prisoners were not receiving adequate food and water. Her reason for detention was not immediately clear, while thousands of Palestinians are reportedly being held without charge.

Ben-Gvir nevertheless said the prison exists for detainees “to think about what [they] did,” further emphasizing his openly punitive approach.

His policies have extended beyond prison conditions. Ben-Gvir has backed a proposal to surround Ketziot Prison, where Palestinian detainees are held, with a moat containing crocodiles. An “Israeli” court has temporarily blocked the transfer of the animals after an animal welfare group challenged the plan.

The court’s intervention was based primarily on concerns over potential harm to the crocodiles rather than the reported human rights conditions at the prison. The judge said the potential harm to the animals warranted investigation and ordered that preparations for their transfer be halted.

The animal welfare organization Let the Animals Live argued that crocodiles should not be used as weapons, punishment or political campaign props, saying the proposed arrangement could cause severe suffering to the animals.

Ben-Gvir condemned the court’s intervention, claiming that Palestinian detainees were benefiting from the decision. He said detainees were “trembling” at the prospect of the crocodiles arriving but that the court had intervened on their behalf.

The proposal has become another example of the minister’s broader approach to Palestinian detention, which has included support for harsher prison conditions, calls for the execution of Palestinian detainees, backing for the so-called “Palestinian Prisoner Execution Law,” threats against prominent Palestinian detainees, and repeated prison raids.

The developments come amid growing international concern over conditions faced by Palestinian detainees in “Israeli” custody. Reports have documented allegations of torture, sexual violence, severe hunger, degrading treatment and deaths in detention since October 2023.

According to the figures cited in the report, at least 105 Palestinians died in “Israeli” custody between October 2023 and June 2026. Around 9,500 Palestinians are currently detained, including women and children, while restrictions on family visits and access by the International Committee of the Red Cross, together with shortages of food, clothing and hygiene supplies, have intensified concerns over detention conditions.

Human rights organizations and UN experts have repeatedly raised allegations of abuse and mistreatment, including claims that some violations were supported, tolerated or condoned at senior political levels.

Taken together, Ben-Gvir’s policies and public statements have reinforced criticism that Palestinian detention is being used not only as a security measure but also as a political tool, with the suffering of detainees increasingly presented as evidence of political toughness toward Palestinians.