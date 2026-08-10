Iran: Hormuz Reopens After US Blockade Ends

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed as long as the United States maintains its naval blockade, stressing that Washington must end and make amends for its “destructive actions” before further steps can be considered.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Baqaei said the closure of the Strait of Hormuz was a result of the US and "Israeli" war of aggression against Iran.

He noted that negotiations between Iran and Oman over a shipping route are naturally a bilateral matter involving the two coastal states.

The spokesman stressed that reopening the Strait of Hormuz depends on the conditions imposed on Iran and the waterway by the US and the Zionist entity, saying that the necessary conditions for reopening do not exist while the US naval blockade remains in place.

“As long as the US naval blockade continues, the necessary conditions for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz do not exist,” Baqaei stated.

He added that it is up to the US to stop and make amends for its destructive actions so that the sides could then discuss the next steps.

Asked about the possibility of Iran imposing transit fees on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Baqaei said discussions on such details are still underway and that Iran is not currently discussing the issue.

Baqaei went on saying that the talks have also covered mechanisms for monitoring the safety of navigation, environmental issues and the provision of maritime services. He noted that the provision of such services would naturally entail service charges.

Regarding mine clearance along the central route of the Strait of Hormuz, Baqaei referred to Clause 5 of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding [MoU] that he said was violated by the US, stressing that Iran’s role had been clearly specified in the agreement.

He said the MoU assigned Iran responsibility for the future management of the Strait of Hormuz, including ensuring its security, which encompasses securing and clearing the waterway of mines. He added that the matter should be pursued between the two coastal states, namely Iran and Oman.

Baqaei further said the northern and southern routes would be transformed into a central route following an agreement, arguing that the US has created the current situation by establishing a route contrary to the Islamabad MoU.