Greenland Warns Trump-Linked Oil Firm Over Unauthorized Drilling Equipment

By Staff, Agencies

Greenland has issued a “strong warning” to an oil company with links to US President Donald Trump after drilling equipment was brought ashore without the necessary government approvals, according to The Telegraph.

Greenland’s Department of Industry and Minerals said machinery was transported to the island’s eastern coast last month for planned oil exploration drilling, despite the company not having obtained the required permits. The department said a formal warning would be issued to the license holder.

The project is financed by Greenland Energy, a Texas-based company established last year. The firm estimates that the Jameson Land region could contain as much as $1 trillion worth of crude oil and has acquired a majority stake in the exploration project in exchange for providing financing.

However, drilling cannot begin until Greenlandic authorities approve the project.

The dispute comes as US interest in Greenland has intensified. Days after residents reported that the drilling equipment had been brought ashore, Trump posted an AI-generated image on Truth Social showing himself overlooking a Greenlandic settlement alongside the message, “Hello, Greenland!”

Trump faced international criticism in January 2025 after refusing to rule out the use of military force to take control of Greenland, arguing that the island was necessary for US national security.

Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, a NATO member and US ally.

Although Trump has since moderated some of his rhetoric, he has continued to describe Greenland as “vital” to his proposed Golden Dome missile-defense system. Greenland Energy also recently appointed Carol Craig, a US Navy veteran involved in the project, to its board.

The company has additionally recruited former television host Dr. Phil McGraw to present a documentary series about its Arctic exploration activities. Greenland Energy has denied that its oil project is connected to efforts to annex Greenland.

Company Chairman Larry Swets acknowledged in June that a Greenland Energy representative had incorrectly told residents that permission to bring the drilling equipment ashore had already been granted.

Swets said the company’s enthusiasm for the project had led to communications that created confusion among local residents.

In a letter to shareholders on Thursday, Greenland Energy said its discussions with Greenlandic regulators had been “constructive” and that it remained optimistic about obtaining the necessary approvals to begin drilling.

The company’s connections to figures associated with Trump’s political circle have nevertheless attracted scrutiny. Greenland Energy has hired Dr. Phil, a right-wing television personality and former member of Trump’s religious freedom commission, to produce a documentary about the project.

It has also appointed a director linked to the Golden Dome initiative, which Trump has cited as one reason Washington needs control over Greenland.

Swets has rejected any connection between the company’s exploration plans and Trump’s ambitions regarding Greenland. His comments came after the June incident in which a company representative incorrectly told residents that authorization to land the equipment had already been granted, a statement Swets later acknowledged had caused confusion.