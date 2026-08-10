Sen. Murphy: Trump Lost the War, Iran Gains Ground

By Staff, Agencies

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said the US President Donald Trump has “lost this war” with Iran, arguing that prolonging the war is weakening Washington’s position while bolstering Tehran.

In an interview for NBC News, Murphy said he would support even a “bad deal” if it brought the war to an end and allowed the Strait of Hormuz to reopen.

He warned that the longer negotiations remained stalled, the greater the cost of restoring access to the strategic waterway would become.

“The war needs to end because every day that the war continues, America gets weaker, Iran gets stronger, and people here in the United States get screwed as prices go up and up and up,” Murphy said.

Murphy said he would vote against providing additional funding to continue the war, while backing efforts to replenish US munitions once the war had ended.

While Murphy acknowledged that the war is weakening Washington and bolstering Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran is not currently negotiating with the US, though messages continue to pass through intermediaries.

He stressed that Tehran remains committed to resistance despite pressure and will not forget its martyrs, as Iran faces US-"Israeli" aggression, a maritime blockade, and longstanding sanctions.