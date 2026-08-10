US Tightens Ebola Travel Restrictions as Outbreak in DR Congo Worsens

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has tightened travel restrictions for people arriving from Ebola-affected parts of Africa as the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo [DR Congo] continues to spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC].

Under the new measures, US citizens and nationals who have been in DR Congo during the 21 days before their planned departure for the United States will not be permitted to board commercial flights bound for the country. The restriction also applies to passengers whose flights made a stop in DR Congo, even if they remained onboard the aircraft.

Those affected have been instructed to remain outside the United States until more than 21 days have passed since they left DR Congo.

Americans returning from Uganda and South Sudan will still be allowed to enter the United States, but their flights must arrive through one of four designated airports: Washington Dulles, Atlanta, Houston, or New York's JFK.

At these airports, CDC officials will screen travelers by asking about their recent travel and possible symptoms, checking their temperatures, and monitoring them for signs of illness.

Other countries have also introduced measures targeting travelers from Ebola-affected areas. Canada has barred most foreign nationals who have recently been in DR Congo, while the "Israeli" entity, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Rwanda have imposed various entry or visa restrictions.

Uganda has taken additional measures by suspending flights and cross-border passenger transportation with neighboring DR Congo.

Russia has not imposed an entry ban but has strengthened sanitary and quarantine procedures at border checkpoints as part of its response to the outbreak.

The restrictions come as an Ebola outbreak declared in DR Congo on May 15 continues to expand. The outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, for which there are currently no approved vaccines or targeted treatments.

Figures released by the Congolese Health Ministry on Sunday showed 4,209 confirmed cases and 1,916 deaths. That compares with 3,674 cases and 1,621 deaths reported a week earlier, representing increases of 535 infections and 295 deaths in just seven days.

The outbreak has also expanded geographically, with affected health zones increasing from 49 to 53 across five provinces.

The overall case fatality rate has risen from 44.1% to 45.5%, underscoring the severity of the outbreak and prompting authorities to strengthen measures aimed at limiting international and regional transmission.