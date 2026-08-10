Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei Appoints New Top Military Commanders

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has appointed new commanders to six senior military positions, including the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In six separate decrees issued on Monday, Major General Ali Abdollahi was appointed Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, with Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari named Deputy Chief of Staff.

Ayatollah Khamenei also appointed Major General Ahmad Vahidi as commander-in-chief of the IRGC, promoting him from brigadier general to major general. Major General Mostafa Izadi was named deputy commander of the IRGC.

Rear Admiral Ali Azmaei was appointed commander of the IRGC Navy, while Hojjatoleslam Hossein Taeb was named head of the Basij Organization.

In the decree appointing Vahidi, Ayatollah Khamenei said the decision followed the "honorable and proud martyrdom" of former IRGC commander Major General Mohammad Pakpour, praising Vahidi's experience and distinguished service.

The Leader tasked Vahidi with strengthening Iran's military capabilities, maintaining maximum deterrence, and ensuring readiness for offensive operations against adversaries.

The decree also called for reinforcing ideological and cultural development within the IRGC by promoting piety, revolutionary values, and professional expertise among its commanders and personnel.

Vahidi previously served as deputy intelligence chief of the IRGC between 1985 and 1988 and has also held the post of Iran's interior minister.

In a separate decree, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Major General Ali Abdollahi as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces following the "glorious and honorable martyrdom" of his predecessor, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, in a US-“Israeli” airstrike.

The Leader instructed Abdollahi to strengthen Iran's defense and security capabilities, enhance preparedness against conventional, cognitive, and hybrid threats, and complete the integration process between the Armed Forces General Staff and the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari was appointed Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces following a recommendation from Abdollahi.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Heidari would be responsible for helping strengthen the Armed Forces' defense capabilities, reinforcing their spiritual and ideological foundations, and improving the welfare and livelihoods of military personnel.