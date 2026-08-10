Russian Diplomat Rejects Claims Linking Moscow to French Wildfires

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Russian diplomat has dismissed speculation that Moscow is linked to the wildfires sweeping France, saying such claims demonstrate a lack of respect for the French public.

The comments followed remarks by Caroline Thominet, president of the French non-profit Doc4Ukraine, who suggested during an interview with BFM TV that authorities should examine the possibility of foreign interference in some of the fires.

Without directly accusing Russia, Thominet said authorities should "ask questions about possible interference at certain locations," adding that police and intelligence services investigate crimes committed on French territory.

French authorities have not accused Russia of starting the fires, although Paris has repeatedly alleged that Moscow is conducting a "hybrid war" against France through sabotage, cyberattacks, and disinformation, claims the Kremlin has consistently denied.

Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, rejected the speculation.

"Some French officials and journalists claim that Russia is somehow involved in the massive wildfires in France. They simply do not respect their own population," Ulyanov wrote on X.

Florian Philippot, leader of the French political party Les Patriotes, also mocked the allegations.

"There we go: the fires in France were started by the Russians! And you're required to believe it, otherwise you'll immediately be labeled a Russian agent destined for the European reeducation camps," he said.

Philippot also accused the French government of applying double standards by dismissing some conspiracy theories while promoting others that align with official narratives.

The debate comes as France experiences one of its worst wildfire seasons on record amid prolonged heatwaves and drought.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said nearly 14,000 fires have broken out since January, forcing more than 250,000 people to evacuate.

According to the French Interior Ministry, around 90% of the fires are believed to have been caused by human activity, primarily negligence such as discarded cigarette butts, barbecues, or construction work, rather than deliberate arson.

Authorities have detained 420 people, including 166 minors, on suspicion of deliberately starting fires or causing them through serious negligence.