Mass Graves Discovered After Sudanese Army Retakes Kurmuk

By Staff, Agencies

Mass graves containing the bodies of 25 civilians have been discovered in the town of Kurmuk in Sudan's Blue Nile State after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) recaptured the area, according to local officials.

Kurmuk Commissioner Abdel Aty Mohamed al-Faki accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of executing the victims, who reportedly included women, children, and hospital workers.

According to local media reports, the graves were uncovered during military clearing operations in northeastern Kurmuk, more than a month after the army regained control of the town.

The Sudan Tribune reported that the victims were killed near Jebel Fankat, a hill allegedly used by the RSF to launch suicide drones.

The conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF began in April 2023 and has since spread across much of the country, displacing millions of people.

Similar allegations emerged in Darfur in November 2025, when the Sudan Doctors Network accused the RSF of collecting hundreds of bodies from streets and neighborhoods in El-Fasher, burying some in mass graves while burning others to conceal evidence of the killings.

The discovery comes as the Sudanese army continues to make territorial gains against the RSF.

In late July, the SAF recaptured several areas in North Kordofan, including Bara, Jabra al-Sheikh, and Um Sayala. Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan later visited frontline positions in the region.

The army has also regained other strategic areas during the conflict. In 2025, it recaptured Khartoum and subsequently declared the entire capital region free of RSF forces.