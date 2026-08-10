US Tightens Travel Restrictions Over DR Congo Ebola Outbreak

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has tightened travel restrictions for people returning from Ebola-affected parts of Africa, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday.

Under the new measures, US citizens and nationals who have been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) within 21 days before traveling will not be allowed to board commercial flights to the United States.

The restriction also applies to passengers whose flights transited through DR Congo, even if they remained on board the aircraft. Those affected have been instructed to remain outside the United States until more than 21 days have passed since they left the country.

US citizens returning from Uganda and South Sudan will still be permitted to travel but must enter through one of four designated airports: Washington Dulles, Atlanta, Houston, or New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

At those airports, travelers will undergo CDC health screening, including travel history and symptom questionnaires, temperature checks, and observation for signs of illness.

Several other countries have also introduced restrictions in response to the outbreak.

Canada has barred most foreign nationals who have recently been in DR Congo, while “Israel”, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Rwanda have imposed various entry or visa restrictions on travelers from Ebola-affected countries.

Uganda has adopted stricter measures by suspending flights and cross-border passenger transport with neighboring DR Congo.

Russia has not imposed an entry ban but has strengthened sanitary and quarantine controls at its border checkpoints.

The new travel measures come as the Ebola outbreak, declared on May 15, continues to spread in DR Congo. The outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, for which there are currently no approved vaccines or targeted treatments.