Iranian Official Says US Must Accept New Hormuz Arrangements

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad said the United States must accept the new arrangements established by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, arguing that they have created a new political and military order in the Persian Gulf.

Addressing an open session of the Iranian Parliament on Monday, Nikzad said the United States and the “Israeli” entity have realized, six months after launching military aggression against Iran, that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be reopened through military force.

"The American-Zionist enemy has practically realized, through the firm blow of the Iranian armed forces, that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz has no military solution and that it must submit to the new order of the region," he said.

Nikzad added that Iran has spent recent months seeking to clarify what he described as the new battlefield realities through diplomatic dialogue, stressing that the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its pre-war conditions.

Iran began restricting transit through the strategic waterway in early March, days after the start of the joint US-“Israeli” military campaign against the country.

In June, Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding allowing Tehran to manage navigation through the strait and gradually restore shipping in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions and the blockade.

However, Iran later reinstated restrictions after accusing Washington of violating the agreement by attempting to undermine Tehran's authority over the waterway.

Nikzad said Iran recognizes no transit route through the Strait of Hormuz other than the corridor agreed upon with Oman.

He stressed that passage through the strait would only be permitted via the corridor established by the Iranian Armed Forces and under conditions determined by the Iranian government.