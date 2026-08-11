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Axios: US, ‘Israel’ to Remove Nuclear Material from Syrian Site

Axios: US, ‘Israel’ to Remove Nuclear Material from Syrian Site
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By Staff, Agencies 

The US and “Israel” have reached a deal with Damascus regime to remove nuclear material from a secret site in Syria, Axios reported on Monday, citing US and “Israeli” officials.

According to the publication, the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] will be given access to the area, labeled ‘Site 99’, to recover material described as remnants from Syria’s Al-Kibar reactor, which “Israel” bombed in 2007.

The site reportedly contains yellowcake, a concentrated uranium powder that can eventually be processed into nuclear fuel. While the material cannot be used directly to make a nuclear bomb, it could potentially be dispersed using conventional explosives, causing radiological contamination in what is commonly known as a dirty bomb.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former Al-Nusra commander who was once on the US wanted list, has sought to improve the country’s relations with the West and attract foreign aid to Syria, which has been ravaged by civil war since 2011. 

Last month, he revealed that he was working on a security agreement with “Israel”, which has occupied parts of southwestern Syria since 2024, expanding its presence beyond the Golan Heights, which it has held since 1967.

Israel Syria IAEA nuclear reactor UnitedStates

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