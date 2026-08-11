“Israeli” Settler Violence Soar 63% in First Half of 2026

By Staff, Agencies

Serious incidents of what “Israeli” authorities label “nationalistic crime” by settlers in the occupied West Bank surged 63% in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year, according to figures from the security establishment cited by the “Israeli” broadcaster Kan on Monday.

"Israeli" security agencies categorize such crimes as terrorism.

A total of 660 settler attacks were documented between January and June 2026, compared with 405 during the corresponding period in 2025, according to the report.

Violence directed at "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] also increased, rising 50% to 45 incidents during the first half of this year, as per the report.

The increase in settler violence was accompanied by a substantial rise in Palestinian life losses. During the first six months of 2026, six Palestinians were martyred and 140 others were wounded, compared with 82 wounded and no deaths during the same period in 2025.

The figures exclude July, when Kan reported that about 100 additional incidents of such crimes were recorded, apparently extending the upward trend.

Violence by "Israeli" settlers has continued to grow in recent years, particularly since the beginning of the "Israeli" genocide in Gaza.

Data compiled by the IOF and "Shin Bet" agency showed that attacks by settlers against Palestinians and IOF across the West Bank increased 27% in 2025 from the previous year.

Terrorist settler attacks occur almost daily, while prosecutions of the perpetrators remain rare and convictions rarer still, fueling criticism that the “Israeli” entity is failing to adequately address the violence.