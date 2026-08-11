Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

US Senator Slams Trump’s Illegal War on Iran: A Total Failure

US Senator Slams Trump’s Illegal War on Iran: A Total Failure
folder_openUnited States access_time 13 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stressed that US President Donal Trump lacks strategy and discipline in his war on Iran while endangering American troops and driving up prices.

“Donald Trump got us into an illegal war, is losing his illegal war, and has no way out of his illegal war,” Schumer wrote on X.

He further stated: “His lack of strategy, discipline, and any ability to seriously negotiate is endangering our troops and raising prices for everyday Americans.”

“Trump’s leadership is a complete and total failure. We must end this war and begin to repair the damage he has wrought,” he added.

Iran war on iran chuck schumer DonaldTrump UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US Senator Slams Trump’s Illegal War on Iran: A Total Failure

US Senator Slams Trump’s Illegal War on Iran: A Total Failure

13 hours ago
US Tightens Travel Restrictions Over DR Congo Ebola Outbreak

US Tightens Travel Restrictions Over DR Congo Ebola Outbreak

one day ago
US Tightens Ebola Travel Restrictions as Outbreak in DR Congo Worsens

US Tightens Ebola Travel Restrictions as Outbreak in DR Congo Worsens

one day ago
Sen. Murphy: Trump Lost the War, Iran Gains Ground

Sen. Murphy: Trump Lost the War, Iran Gains Ground

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 11-08-2026 Hour: 10:48 Beirut Timing

whatshot