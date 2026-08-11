- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
US Senator Slams Trump’s Illegal War on Iran: A Total Failure
folder_openUnited States access_time 13 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stressed that US President Donal Trump lacks strategy and discipline in his war on Iran while endangering American troops and driving up prices.
“Donald Trump got us into an illegal war, is losing his illegal war, and has no way out of his illegal war,” Schumer wrote on X.
He further stated: “His lack of strategy, discipline, and any ability to seriously negotiate is endangering our troops and raising prices for everyday Americans.”
“Trump’s leadership is a complete and total failure. We must end this war and begin to repair the damage he has wrought,” he added.
Comments
- Related News