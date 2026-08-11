Colombia Quake Toll Rises To 111, 87 Injured

By Staff, Agencies

A powerful earthquake in Colombia has claimed 111 lives and injured 87 others, Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella said Monday.

"There are 111 dead and 87 injured," the president said, as broadcast by TN channel.

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia at 7:34 am local time, according to the US and Colombian geological surveys. Its epicenter was located in the western department of Choco, with the magnitude revised upward from an initial 6.8 estimate reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The earthquake caused damage in several cities, including Cali and Pereira, while the tremors were also felt in neighboring Venezuela and prompted evacuations in parts of Ecuador.

Choco was among the hardest-hit areas, with injuries and severe building damage reported in its capital, Quibdo, after the quake’s epicenter struck San Jose del Palmar, Governor Nubia Carolina Cordoba said, warning of possible aftershocks.

Reports also indicated damage in Cali and Pereira, while footage showed people searching through rubble in Cali. In Manizales, the capital of Caldas department, a building was reportedly shown collapsing as people fled the area.

President de la Espriella said he would travel to Pereira to oversee the government response, convening a Unified Command Post at the UNGRD to coordinate aid to communities in Choco, the Coffee-Growers’ Axis and other affected areas.

He also urged affected Colombians to remain steadfast, assuring them that they were not alone and that his government would do everything necessary to protect, support and help rebuild the affected regions.

Authorities continued to assess the extent of the damage and respond to the disaster as reports of casualties and infrastructure losses emerged.