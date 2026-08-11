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US Army Abruptly Removes Europe Commander

US Army Abruptly Removes Europe Commander
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By Staff, Agencies

The US Army has removed Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza as commander of V Corps, a key formation overseeing US ground forces in Europe, without publicly explaining the reasons for his departure, Military Times reported.

The service confirmed Costanza’s removal on Monday but did not specify when the decision was made or provide a reason for it.

In a statement, the Army said, “The matter has been referred to the appropriate authority in accordance with Army regulations.”

An Army official told Military Times that Costanza’s removal was not politically motivated and was unrelated to US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Brig. Gen. John B. Mountford, V Corps’ deputy commanding general for readiness, has been appointed acting commander following Costanza’s departure.

The leadership change comes shortly before Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey is expected to take over the corps. Feltey, who has been selected for promotion to lieutenant general, was identified by the Army last week as the next commander of V Corps at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Costanza had led V Corps since April 2024, overseeing US ground operations in Europe and coordination with NATO allies, particularly along the alliance’s eastern flank.

A West Point graduate and career armor officer, he previously served as deputy commander of US Army Europe and Africa and led the 3rd Infantry Division.

The unexplained dismissal came amid a broader reshuffling of senior US military leadership under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, with at least a dozen top officials reportedly removed or replaced.

The move followed other recent changes among senior Army commanders, while the Army has provided no details on what prompted Costanza’s dismissal or who is handling the matter.

 

Pentagon europe UnitedStates USArmy

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