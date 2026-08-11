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Iran Slams “Israeli” Crimes against Lebanon

Iran Slams “Israeli” Crimes against Lebanon
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By Staff, Agencies 

Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baqaei strongly condemned the Zionist entity’s recent attacks on southern Lebanon, which have martyred and wounded Lebanese citizens and damaged infrastructure and homes.

In a statement on Tuesday, Baqaei strongly condemned the brutal attacks carried out by the “Israeli” entity over the past several days against areas in southern Lebanon.

Referring to the continuation of attacks by the “Israeli” entity and its violation of Lebanon’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, the spokesman said the silence and indifference of international bodies, particularly the United Nations Security Council, has emboldened “Israel” and led to the continuation of its aggression and crimes.

He noted that the US administration, due to its comprehensive support for “Israel”, is considered an accomplice and partner in all of the Zionist crimes in Lebanon, occupied Palestine and the entire region.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also praised the courageous resistance and steadfastness of the Lebanese people in the face of the “Israeli” aggression and occupation, stressing Iran’s full solidarity with Lebanon in its path to defend its sovereignty, dignity and independence against “Israeli” aggression.

Israel Iran Lebanon war on lebanon UnitedStates SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

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