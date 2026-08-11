“Israel” Imposes Military Closure on Palestinian Christian Village

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] command has declared al-Taybeh, a Palestinian Christian village east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, a "closed military zone", claiming the move aims to prevent settler attacks on the village.

According to the "Israeli" Broadcasting Corporation [KAN], the order was issued by Central Command chief Avi Blot and bars anyone who does not reside in al-Taybeh or the surrounding area from entering the village.

The declaration comes amid growing tensions and fears of further settler attacks targeting the Christian village and its residents.

The measure follows an attack by “Israeli” settlers against residents of al-Taybeh on Friday, amid escalating settler violence across the occupied West Bank.

Al-Taybeh is one of the few remaining predominantly Christian Palestinian communities in the West Bank and lies near Ramallah. The village has increasingly faced pressure and attacks as "Israeli" settler violence and settlement expansion intensify across the occupied territory.

The IOF presented the closure order as a measure to prevent further attacks by settlers, effectively restricting access to the Palestinian village amid concerns over the safety of its residents.

"Israeli" settler and IOF attacks have included killings, home and structure demolitions, the burning of mosques, the destruction of agricultural land, preventing farmers from reaching their lands, forced displacement, and the expansion of "Israeli" settlements onto Palestinian territory.

Palestinians have repeatedly documented settler attacks carried out under the protection of IOF, contributing to efforts to forcibly displace Palestinian communities.

During the first half of 2026, "Israeli" settlers carried out 3,488 attacks against Palestinians and their property, according to a report issued on July 6 by the Palestinian government’s Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission.

The escalating violence has accompanied continued "Israeli" settlement expansion and measures restricting Palestinian access to land, movement, and livelihoods across the occupied West Bank.