Russian Missiles Rock Kiev, Warehouses Ablaze

By Staff, Agencies

Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kiev early Tuesday, sparking fires in the city center, Ukrainian officials said.

Kiev’s military administration said warehouses in a central district caught fire after the attack, while Mayor Vitali Klitschko said emergency medical teams were dispatched as Reuters witnesses reported explosions across the capital.

An air raid alert remained in effect for around 40 minutes before Ukrainian authorities declared an all-clear.

Russian forces also struck Zaporizhzhia with missiles and bombs, injuring two people and damaging several buildings, regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said, as strikes continued against military-linked infrastructure and energy facilities.

On Monday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces struck the Bugrovatoye gas field in Ukraine’s Sumy region, which it said supports Ukrainian forces, as well as the Odessa thermal power plant and seven 330- and 110-kilovolt substations.

Russian aviation, attack drones, and artillery also targeted fuel, energy, and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as a military airfield and temporary deployment sites housing Ukrainian formations and foreign military personnel.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Sunday that its forces had gained further ground in the Donetsk People’s Republic, with Battlegroup Tsentr “liberating” Toretskoye and Battlegroup Yug taking Vasyutinskoye.

Moscow said the advances would open new opportunities to strengthen Russian positions and push further along the front, as offensive operations and long-range strikes continue.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces suffered heavy losses over the previous 24 hours, reporting up to 370 personnel against Battlegroup Vostok, more than 345 against Tsentr, up to 285 against Sever, more than 210 against Zapad, up to 190 against Yug, and over 45 against Dnepr.

It also said Russian air defenses intercepted 10 guided bombs, four HIMARS munitions and 970 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones.