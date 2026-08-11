Biden Labels Trump “Existential Threat”, Netanyahu “Evil Incarnate”

By Staff, Agencies

Hunter Biden, son of former US President Joe Biden, claimed Monday that he did not leave his infamous laptop at a Delaware repair shop in 2019, but that files he described as incriminating were stolen from his cloud storage, despite the FBI later presenting the MacBook Pro as evidence in court.

Hunter, 56, told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that an unidentified actor hacked his cloud accounts and stole material documenting his and then-Vice President Joe Biden’s international consulting ties.

He speculated that Russian or “Israeli” intelligence, or even an individual hacker, could have compiled the material and presented it as a laptop, arguing the volume was too large to have come from a single device.

The MacBook was introduced as evidence in Hunter Biden’s 2024-gun trial, with an FBI agent testifying that its serial number matched his device. Repairman John Paul Mac Isaac had handed it to the FBI after copying its files, which later fueled reports on Hunter’s foreign business dealings and Joe Biden’s interactions with his associates.

Hunter Biden said he could not identify who obtained the material, speculating that it could have been a hacker, Mossad, Russia’s GRU or an individual.

He maintained that he “did not trade on access,” while acknowledging arranging meetings between his father and foreign business associates, including contacts from Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine and China, as well as introducing Joe Biden to backers linked to a Chinese venture after traveling with him to Beijing aboard Air Force Two.

Hunter Biden disputed the files’ significance, saying they proved no criminal activity beyond drug use and related conduct.

Claims that the material had been hacked or manipulated led Twitter and Facebook to restrict it before the 2020 election, while Joe Biden called it a “Russian plant.” Major news organizations later independently verified the files.

In September 2024, Hunter pleaded guilty to failing to pay at least $1.4 million in federal taxes on international business activities documented in the files. He had also been convicted in June on three federal gun charges.

Critics argued the material suggested he acted as an unregistered foreign agent, though he was never charged with that offense.

In December 2024, President Biden pardoned his son, setting aside his convictions and barring further prosecution for past misconduct

During his roughly two-hour interview with Tucker Carlson, Hunter Biden called Donald Trump an “existential threat” to the United States, arguing that he has deepened political polarization and weakened trust in public institutions. Carlson, who has grown increasingly critical of Trump, agreed in part, describing him as a “flamboyantly corrupt leader” unlike previous US presidents.

Turning to foreign policy, Hunter Biden sharply criticized “Israel” and its war on Gaza, describing “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "evil incarnate".”

“If it’s anti-Semitic to point out that Bibi Netanyahu is evil incarnate, then I don’t know what to say anymore,” Biden said.

The remark came during a discussion of antisemitism allegations against Carlson, which Biden rejected, telling him, “I 100 percent know you’re not an anti-Semite.”