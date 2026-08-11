“Israeli” Double-Tap Strike Hits Rescuers in Nabatieh, S Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

A drone strike by “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh wounded two civilians, Lebanon’s Health Ministry’s Emergency Operations Center announced.

The strike was carried out in two successive rounds, with the second targeting an ambulance team from the Islamic Health Authority, Islamic Message Scouts Association, and other medical personnel that had arrived at the scene to evacuate the wounded. The strike damaged an ambulance.

The Ministry renewed its condemnation of the continued "Israeli" targeting of ambulance crews, describing it as an unacceptable violation of international humanitarian law and all international norms.

Lebanese health authorities have reported multiple “double-tap” and “triple-tap” "Israeli" airstrikes targeting emergency medical and civil defense crews in southern Lebanon.

The secondary and tertiary strikes reportedly hit rescuers as they arrived at the scene to evacuate and treat people wounded in earlier attacks.

Earlier today, IOF reportedly carried out a drone strike targeting a vehicle on the outskirts of Nabatieh.

Meanwhile, an "Israeli" drone reportedly dropped explosive and incendiary materials near the University District on the outskirts of Kfar Rumman.

The town of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah was also subjected to intermittent artillery fire, alongside machine-gun fire from invading "Israeli" units toward residential areas. At dawn, the IOF shelled Wadi al-Hujeir and the Ali al-Taher Heights.

This came amid continued "Israeli" attacks across southern Lebanon, including the demolition and destruction of homes, the leveling of cemeteries, the burning of wooded areas, as well as artillery shelling and drone strikes.

The "Israeli" aggression has persisted despite a framework agreement and direct negotiations between the "Israeli" occupation and Lebanese government.