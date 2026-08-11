WaPo: Trump Covertly Switched Jets Over Iran Attack Fears

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump was covertly moved to a smaller military aircraft while departing Turkey last month after US security officials received intelligence of a possible Iranian attack, The Washington Post reported Monday.

The operation involved an elaborate effort to conceal Trump's actual movements, with journalists and some White House personnel led to believe that the president remained aboard Air Force One as he departed Ankara following the NATO summit.

According to The Post, Trump publicly boarded the older-model Air Force One aircraft in front of television cameras before being discreetly removed minutes later and taken to an Air Force C-32A.

The newspaper based its report on material it reviewed, as well as information from a US official familiar with the security operation and another individual with knowledge of Trump's travel arrangements. The Associated Press said it had not independently verified the account.

Trump was reportedly covertly transferred from the older Air Force One to a C-32A in Turkey using an airport catering truck, after announcing he would initially return aboard the presidential jet.

He and aides were moved through a concealed aircraft door before the C-32A flew separately to RAF Mildenhall, while journalists were told to keep window shades down.

Trump later appeared to reboard Air Force One, preserving the impression he had flown to Britain aboard the jet.

The reported deception came amid heightened US concerns over Trump’s security during the war on Iran. While Trump attended the NATO summit in Turkey, US forces carried out major strikes on Iran, while intelligence officials reportedly warned of a possible attack targeting the president or his aircraft.

The White House did not directly address the transfer, but communications director Steven Cheung said, “there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him,” adding that the Qatari-provided jet had “high-level security protocols.”

Former Secret Service agent Paul Eckloff said the precautions were unusual, though “not unprecedented.”

The revelations have prompted calls for a congressional investigation, with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal describing the operation as “unprecedented and surreal” and “downright scary.”

After stopping at Mildenhall, Trump boarded the Qatari-gifted presidential jet for the flight to Washington. Asked if Iran posed a threat to Air Force One, Trump said, “I have a threat all the time,” adding, “But if I go, you go.”