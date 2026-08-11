Two Children Among Six Palestinians Injured in Nablus IOF Assault

By Staff, Agencies

Six Palestinians, including two children, were injured early Tuesday as “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] assaulted residents during a raid on Burqa, northwest of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its crews treated six people for their injuries. Security and local sources said the IOF raided and searched homes in the town, ransacking their contents, and assaulted several Palestinians, leaving them with bruises in different parts of their bodies.

Meanwhile, groups of "Israeli" settlers raided the villages of Awarta, Osrin, and Surra, south of Nablus, in the early hours of Tuesday, according to security and local sources cited by the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The sources added that the settlers raided the area surrounding religious shrines in Awarta.

In Beit Lahm, the IOF detained five Palestinians from different areas of the governorate after raiding and searching their homes.

The IOF also raided the towns of al-Khader, Tuqu', al-Ubeidiya, Dar Salah, al-Shawawra, and Za'tara, as well as the village of al-Jab'a, without reporting any home raids or detentions, according to the source.

In Jenin, meanwhile, the IOF detained 11 Palestinians during a campaign of raids targeting neighborhoods in the city, as well as towns and villages across the governorate.

Settler attacks have been escalating across the occupied West Bank, under the protection of the IOF, alongside continued raids on villages and towns, detentions, and home demolitions. The escalation is placing further pressure on Palestinians and worsening the humanitarian situation.

Settler attacks in West Bank surge 63% in first half of 2026

Attacks by "Israeli" settlers in the West Bank increased 63% during the first six months of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier, the "Israeli" broadcaster Kan reported Monday, citing security establishment data.

"Israeli" security agencies categorize such crimes as terrorism.

A total of 660 settler attacks were documented between January and June 2026, compared with 405 during the corresponding period in 2025, according to the report.

Violence directed at "Israeli" security personnel also increased, rising 50% to 45 incidents during the first half of this year, as per the report.