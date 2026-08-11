Libya Warns Zawiya Refinery Could Shut Down After Drone Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) has warned that it may suspend operations at the country's largest operating refinery if repeated drone attacks on oil facilities in the western city of Zawiya continue.

According to the NOC, the latest attack on Monday targeted an oil blending and packaging plant operated by the Zawiya Oil Refining Company.

The drone landed near the facility's main oil storage tank and a pipeline network used to produce fuel for the domestic market. No casualties or material damage were reported.

The NOC warned that continued attacks could force it to declare force majeure and completely halt operations at the refinery.

A previous drone strike hit a gasoline storage tank belonging to the NOC's subsidiary, Brega Oil Marketing Company, triggering a major fire. The company said the tank, which contained approximately 4.5 million liters of gasoline, later collapsed completely.

On Saturday, another strike damaged a storage tank containing untreated naphtha, puncturing the tank in two places and causing part of its contents to leak.

"Any attack on these facilities constitutes a direct threat to the security and safety of the country and the resources of the people," the NOC said.

The corporation declared the highest state of emergency around the refinery on Monday and called on Libyan authorities to investigate the attacks and hold those responsible accountable. No group has claimed responsibility.

Located about 40 kilometers west of Tripoli, the Zawiya refinery has a processing capacity of approximately 120,000 barrels of crude oil per day and is connected to the Sharara oil field, which produces around 300,000 barrels per day.

The refinery is currently Libya's largest operational refining facility.

The site has previously been affected by the country's ongoing instability. In December 2024, clashes between armed groups damaged several storage tanks and sparked major fires, prompting the NOC to declare force majeure and suspend contractual obligations.