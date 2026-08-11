US Officials Warn Trump Against Hormuz Military Operation

By Staff, Agencies

Senior US military officials have warned President Donald Trump that any attempt to seize control of the Strait of Hormuz would be prolonged, costly, and likely result in heavy casualties, with no guarantee of success, according to an NBC News report citing informed sources.

According to the report, US officials believe Iran's strategic focus has shifted from its nuclear program to maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has repeatedly rejected accusations that it seeks to develop nuclear weapons, maintaining that its defense doctrine prohibits the development, production, or stockpiling of such arms.

The reported discussions have drawn renewed attention to the risks of escalating tensions over the strategic waterway, as Iran continues to insist on maintaining control over navigation through the strait.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that "the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz is not safe," adding that the current negotiations with Oman are aimed at establishing a temporary navigation route through the waterway.

Baghaei also said Iran's current diplomatic priority is the Strait of Hormuz rather than resuming negotiations with the United States.

Iran and Oman have been engaged in talks for approximately two months on the joint management of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, reflecting their shared status as the two countries bordering the strategic waterway.

Tehran has rejected the involvement of any third party or the establishment of shipping routes without coordination with Iran.

The negotiations cover issues including the sovereignty of the coastal states, future management of the strait, the creation of a joint Iranian-Omani maritime coordination center, and procedures for monitoring vessels transiting between the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf.

Commenting on domestic decision-making, Baghaei said Iran's policies are formulated through multiple state institutions that operate in full coordination.