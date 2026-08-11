Araghchi Says Iran Proved It Can Confront the US

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran has demonstrated its military capabilities and proved it is an "invincible power" capable of confronting the United States.

Speaking on Tuesday, Araghchi said US President Donald Trump launched military aggression against Iran to force Tehran into unconditional surrender, but after 20 days of resistance, Washington instead sought negotiations.

"No one expected Iran to be able to resist America in this way, which launched its war with the support of the Zionist entity and many other countries," Araghchi said.

He added that Iran "stood firm and did not yield, and in the end forced the enemy to request negotiations."

Araghchi also praised what he described as the Iranian people's success in defending their rights through both military resistance and diplomacy.

"I heard this from various officials in the same words: You have won in war and diplomacy together," he said.

"Our soldiers sacrificed their lives and defeated the largest army in the world, and this is not just a slogan, but a reality that the entire world acknowledges," Araghchi added.

The foreign minister said the recent conflict demonstrated Iran's resilience on the international stage.

"In the recent war, the Islamic Republic of Iran proved to the world that it is a solid, invincible power. I heard repeatedly from foreign ministers and officials from other countries that the Iranians surprised us," he said.

Araghchi compared the recent conflict to the eight-year Iran-Iraq War, saying both periods were marked by exceptional sacrifice and bravery.

He also said that Iranian authorities ensured public services and livelihoods continued throughout the conflict while the country's armed forces carried out their missions.

His remarks come as analysts continue to assess the broader strategic consequences of the conflict and its impact on Iran's regional position and relations with the United States.