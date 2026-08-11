Iran Adds Power Capacity, Expands Water Supply Despite War

By Staff, Agencies

Iran increased its electricity generation capacity by 9,774 megawatts and expanded water supply services to 4,190 villages over the past year, Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi announced on Tuesday.

Aliabadi said the achievements were accomplished despite what he described as an energy crisis, water shortages, and damage caused by the US-“Israeli” military aggression against Iran.

Reviewing the ministry's performance over the past year, Aliabadi said its main accomplishments included expanding electricity generation, diversifying energy sources, introducing smart energy management systems, and developing alternative solutions to secure water and electricity supplies.

According to the minister, the Energy Ministry installed 2.7 million smart electricity meters and completed 73 projects aimed at addressing water shortages.

He said the measures strengthened the resilience of Iran's critical infrastructure during what he described as one of the country's most challenging years.

Aliabadi added that Iran's energy production and transmission infrastructure faced both direct and indirect threats during the US-“Israeli” military aggression, making the stability of the national power grid the ministry's top priority.

"The collapse of the electricity grid in critical conditions does not only mean cutting off power to homes, but also leads to disruption of water supplies, hospitals, communications networks, transportation, relief centers, as well as many other essential services," he said.

Aliabadi said the ministry worked to increase the grid's operational safety margin, adding that the additional 9,774 megawatts of generating capacity formed "a defensive shield" that helped prevent widespread power outages during the aggression."