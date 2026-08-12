IRG Vows to Fulfill Leader’s Demands, Serve As model of Resistance against Zionist-American Arrogance

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG’s] chief commander vows to spare no efforts to fulfill Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei’s demands of the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces.

Major General Ahmad Vahidi made the remarks in a message addressed to Major General Ali Abdollahi on Tuesday, congratulating the latter on the occasion of his earlier appointment by the Leader as the chief of staff of the Armed Forces.

The appointment took place on Monday, when Ayatollah Khamenei also promoted Vahidi to the rank of major general and named him as the IRG’s chief commander as part of a series of appointments to major military posts.

“This appointment reflects your commitment, competence, and exceptional and unparalleled knowledgeability as well as practical and field capabilities, particularly in the defense and security spheres,” Vahidi told Abdollahi.

The IRG’s chief commander further added: “Having a deep understanding of the strategic position of the general staff in coordinating, planning, and supporting all branches of the Armed Forces, I emphasize the IRG’s full and comprehensive readiness to cooperate, create synergies, and engage constructively with you and the general staff as a whole, with the aim of implementing the directives of the Leader and enhancing the country’s defense and security preparedness.”

He also vowed to “make Resistance against Zionist-American arrogance and realization of the slogan ‘A Strong and United Iran’ the IRG’s guiding principle.”

In a separate message, the commander congratulated Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari for having been appointed deputy chief of staff of the Armed Forces by the Leader.

The latter message saw Vahidi identify some of Ayatollah Khamenei’s demands of the Armed Forces as helping enhance the country’s defense and security capabilities and strengthening the forces’ spiritual resilience.