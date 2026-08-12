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Sharp Rise in Palestinian Minors Held in “Israeli” Administrative Detention
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
The number of Palestinian minors held in “Israeli” administrative detention rose from 103 in January 2025 to 191 in March 2026. Over the same period, the number detained for more than a year jumped from 6 to 50, while minors grew from roughly one-third to nearly half of all administrative detainees. By March 2026, 3,198 Palestinians were held in administrative detention, the vast majority from the occupied West Bank, according to the “Israeli” Prison Service [IPS].
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