UNIFIL: 552 ‘Israeli’ Violations in South Lebanon in 3 Days

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] documented 552 “Israeli” violations in South Lebanon over three days, from Friday, August 7, through Sunday, August 9, including 455 artillery shells and 97 violations of Lebanese airspace, most involving drones.

UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said, “229 shells fired by the ‘Israeli’ army on Saturday represent the highest number recorded by UNIFIL since June 21,” as the UN force also reported an “Israeli” airstrike in al-Mansouri.

UNIFIL further reported that “Israeli” tanks fired shells that landed around 200 meters from a UNIFIL site in Meis Al-Jabal, highlighting the continued “Israeli” military activity in southern Lebanon.

The latest violations add to a flood of “Israeli” breaches of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, which has faced repeated violations since it took effect. Rather than bringing an end to “Israeli” attacks and the occupation of southern Lebanon, the agreement has been followed by continued shelling, airstrikes, and incursions, raising renewed concerns over the implementation of the ceasefire and the protection of Lebanese sovereignty.

Earlier, in a clear violation of the ceasefire and international law, an “Israeli” drone strike targeted an ambulance team in southern Lebanon.

An “Israeli” drone strike on the city of Nabatiyeh wounded two civilians, the Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health announced, before a second attack targeted an ambulance team from the Islamic Health Authority, Islamic Message Scouts Association, and other medical personnel that had arrived at the scene to evacuate the wounded. The strike damaged an ambulance.

Lebanese health authorities have reported multiple “double-tap” and “triple-tap” “Israeli” airstrikes targeting emergency medical and civil defense crews in southern Lebanon. The secondary and tertiary strikes reportedly hit rescuers as they arrived at the scene to evacuate and treat people wounded in earlier attacks.