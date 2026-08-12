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Russia, Syria Agree on New Framework for Military Presence, Cooperation
By Staff, Agencies
Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that a memorandum of understanding with Syria on the operation of Russian facilities in Hmeimim and Tartus marks an important step toward strengthening military cooperation between Moscow and Damascus.
Signed on August 9, the memorandum aims to further develop bilateral military ties and establish a legal framework for specialized cooperation under new circumstances, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
According to Syria’s official SANA news agency, the agreement reorganizes Russia’s presence along the Syrian coast, with the Syrian state assuming responsibility for civilian facilities, particularly Hmeimim Airport and the fourth commercial berth at Tartus Port, with plans to gradually integrate them into the civilian administration system.
Meanwhile, Syria’s General Authority of Civil Aviation has taken control of Hmeimim International Airport and begun a technical assessment ahead of a possible resumption of civilian flights.
Aviation Authority Chief Omar al-Husari described the move as an important step toward restoring Syrian airports and returning them to the national civil aviation system.
The airport and its facilities are undergoing technical and operational assessments to determine reconstruction and rehabilitation needs as Damascus works to restore its aviation infrastructure.
At the same time, the two sides agreed to redefine the role of facilities with a military character, transforming them from military bases into joint training and qualification centers under arrangements intended to preserve their mutual interests.
The Syrian Foreign Ministry said the memorandum marks the beginning of the reorganization of Russia’s coastal presence, while placing civilian facilities under Syrian state management and gradually integrating them into the country’s civilian administration system.
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