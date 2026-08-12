Major US Produce Supplier Recalls Jalapenos as Salmonella Outbreak Spreads

By Staff, Agencies

A major US produce supplier has recalled jalapeño products sold through grocery and restaurant chains amid a Salmonella outbreak, according to the US Food and Drug Administration [FDA].

Taylor Farms has also been linked to a separate multistate outbreak involving another foodborne illness.

The recalled products contained jalapenos grown in Mexico’s Sinaloa state and distributed by Coast Citrus Distributors. Retailers including Hannaford, Kroger, Stop & Shop, Target, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Whole Foods received affected products across 26 states as authorities continue investigating the outbreak.

Since mid-June, at least 345 people have contracted Salmonella, with dozens reportedly hospitalized. The infection is typically caused by consuming contaminated food and can lead to diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, with young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems facing a higher risk of serious complications.

Separately, Taylor Farms de Mexico last month removed shredded iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico after health authorities linked it to a cyclosporiasis outbreak associated with Taco Bell restaurants across multiple states.

The outbreak, which began in May, has sickened at least 6,358 people across 15 states, hospitalized 278 and been linked to two reported deaths, according to the CDC.

Health officials have warned that the actual number of infections is likely higher because some people recover without seeking medical care or testing. Cyclosporiasis can cause prolonged diarrhea, bloating, gas, stomach cramps, nausea and fatigue.

Taylor Farms was also the supplier of yellow onions implicated in a 2024 E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders.