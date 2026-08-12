IRG: Iran’s Ballistic Missile, Drone Production Levels Exceed Deployment Rate

By Staff, Agencies

The senior advisor to the chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Naqdi confirmed that Iran’s production of ballistic missiles and drones exceeds the rate at which the Islamic Republic deploys the hardware.

“We produce ballistic missiles at a rate exceeding the one at which they are deployed, and deliver them to the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces. In the drone sector too, our production capacity is far greater than the rate at which the aircraft are deployed,” Naqdi said during a televised interview on Tuesday.

The official, a former commander of the Islamic Republic’s Basij volunteer forces, added that Iran would be able to maintain its retaliatory ballistic missile strikes even during prolonged engagement.

“Even if the war lasts for several years, our ballistic missiles will continue to rain down on the enemy,” he stated.

Naqdi hailed that Iran was producing its weapons domestically, while crediting the Armed Forces for successfully confronting the American military, despite the latter’s enjoying a markedly larger annual expenditure.

“The military we are currently fighting has an annual budget one hundred times larger than the annual budget of our Armed Forces.”

The official was pointing to the defensive and retaliatory operations that the forces have been staging in the face of various cases of unprovoked American aggression, including those that Washington has waged against the nation in conjunction with the “Israeli” entity.

Various American outlets and officials have attested to the United States’ frustration in the face of the reprisal, citing Washington's strategic confusion as well as depletion of its missile stockpiles.

Naqdi also addressed the IRG’s operational doctrine, saying the forces had to be prepared to conduct operations on enemy territory when circumstances and relevant orders require so.

“We must be capable of taking operations into enemy territory and conducting them on the enemy’s soil, far from our own territory,” he said.

“These are characteristics of an offensive doctrine that must be developed and demonstrated. In other words, the IRG has now been tasked with attaining this level of readiness and developing the capabilities necessary to carry out such operations when circumstances require.”