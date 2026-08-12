Journalists Accuse Trump of Using them as Decoys amid Iranian Assassination Fears

By Staff, Agencies

Several major news outlets have claimed that US President Donald Trump effectively used journalists covering his travels as decoys last month when he secretly switched planes due to a suspected Iranian assassination plot.

Initial media reports said Trump abruptly switched from his Qatari-gifted Boeing 747-8 to an older Air Force One while returning to the UK from a NATO event in Türkiye after receiving intelligence about a potential plot to assassinate him. The switch was reportedly made because the older aircraft has more advanced life-support and security systems.

On Monday, several outlets reported new details, alleging that Trump had boarded the older Air Force One before being secretly transferred in an airport catering truck to a smaller military aircraft, which flew him to the UK. Once there, he reportedly re-boarded the older Air Force One, creating the impression that he had traveled aboard it the entire time.

News organizations including Reuters, CNN, The Washington Post, and The New York Times argued that the move potentially put the lives of journalists and administration staffers traveling aboard the presidential plane at risk.

According to CNN senior reporter Aaron Blake, journalists felt they had been treated like “unwitting and unknowing decoys very much in the line of fire.”

Trump, who has often accused journalists of spreading lies about him, said on Tuesday that he had acted on the advice of the Secret Service and the military. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said last month that although the new Air Force One was “perfectly safe for the President’s travels,” it was slated for additional enhancements.