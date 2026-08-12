Meta, TikTok Fail to Halt Thousands of Social Media Addiction Lawsuits

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of lawsuits accusing major social media companies of fueling addiction and harming young users can move forward in the US after a federal appeals court rejected an attempt to halt the litigation.

The San Francisco-based Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed appeals by Meta and TikTok on Monday against earlier rulings that allowed more than 3000 federal cases to proceed.

The companies sought to challenge the cases under Section 230, a US law that protects online platforms from some claims involving content posted by users.

The appeals court ruled that they could not use the law to stop the cases from moving forward at this stage, saying Section 230 “merely provides a defense to liability – not immunity from suit.” The ruling does not determine whether Meta, TikTok, and other companies are responsible for the alleged harms.

The lawsuits target Meta, Google, TikTok, Snap, and other companies and have been brought by individuals, school districts, US states, and local authorities. They accuse the platforms of using features designed to keep children and teenagers engaged, allegedly contributing to addiction, depression, anxiety, and other problems.

The court also rejected Meta’s bid to delay a separate case brought by 29 US state attorneys general. Jury selection is due to begin Wednesday, with the states accusing the company of improperly collecting children’s data, using features designed to keep young users engaged, and misleading consumers about the safety of its platforms. Meta denies the allegations.

The decision follows another setback for the industry in March, when a Los Angeles jury found Meta and Google negligent in the first social media addiction case to reach a verdict. It awarded $6 million to a 20-year-old woman who said she became addicted to Instagram and YouTube as a child. Both companies denied wrongdoing and have challenged the verdict.

The legal battles come as governments around the world tighten rules on children’s access to social media amid concerns over addictive features, harmful content, and weak age checks.

Last December, Australia became the first country to require major social media platforms to prevent people under 16 from holding accounts. Indonesia and Malaysia have since introduced restrictions for under-16s, and Britain has announced its own ban for next year. France has restricted access for children under 15, and the measure is due to take effect in September pending a constitutional review.