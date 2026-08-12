“Israeli” Raids, Demolitions Sweep West Bank: Ibrahimi Mosque Closed

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces arrested three Palestinians, including a journalist, early on Wednesday morning in the town of Beitunia and the city of Al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank.

In Jenin, “Israeli” occupation forces began demolishing several commercial structures located along the road connecting Marj Ibn Amer Roundabout and the village of Arraba to the Haddad junction, northeast of the city. The roads leading to the street were closed during the demolition operation.

As part of the ongoing demolition operations, “Israeli” occupation forces today demolished a three-story house in the village of Al-Ma’sara, south of Beit Lahm in the occupied West Bank.

The occupation forces also demolished a house belonging to Palestinian Mohammad Mahmoud Al-Ruwaidi in the Bir Ayoub neighborhood of the town of Silwan in the occupied al-Quds.

In Al-Khalil Governorate, “Israeli” occupation forces closed the Ibrahimi Mosque to worshippers and visitors, barring access to the site to facilitate its storming by settlers under the pretext of Jewish holidays.

The “Israeli” occupation forces also raided several Palestinian homes in the city of Al-Khalil and the towns of Al-Dhahiriya and Al-Samu, south of the city, searching the homes and ransacking their contents. No arrests were reported.

Settlers also vandalized roads near the village of Qusra, southeast of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, and attacked Palestinian homes.

Settler violence has been escalating across various areas of the occupied West Bank, under the protection provided by the “Israeli” occupation forces, as raids on villages and towns, arrests and home demolitions continue, increasing the pressure imposed on Palestinians and exacerbating the humanitarian situation.