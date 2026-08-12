US Strikes on Yemen Claimed 153 Civilian Lives in 2025

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon has acknowledged that US military aggression against Yemen claimed the lives of 153 civilians and wounded 243 others in 2025, according to an assessment cited by US media.

The assessment, submitted to the US Congress on Tuesday, marks a sharp increase from the Pentagon's reported civilian casualty figures for 2024, when, per Washington's assessments, US military strikes were stated to have claimed two civilians and injured two others.

The acknowledgment comes after months of reporting and scrutiny over the civilian fatalities caused by US bombing campaigns, which Washington presented as a military response to Ansarullah's operations in the Red Sea.

The newly disclosed figures, however, only cover casualties that the Pentagon has formally attributed to US aggression. They should not be treated as the final civilian toll of the campaign.

According to the Pentagon assessment, the 153 martyrs and 243 injuries were linked to three US strikes carried out on Yemen in April 2025. The Pentagon is reviewing 15 additional incidents for possible civilian casualties.

This leaves open the possibility that the eventual US military assessment could record a higher toll.

The disclosure is particularly significant given the scale of the campaign. US forces reported striking more than 1,000 sites in Yemen during the operation, including a building housing African migrants.

During Washington's bombing campaign, the Yemeni Ministry of Justice stated on April 28 of last year that US airstrikes were responsible for the martyrdom and injuries of over 1,300 civilians.

The US launched its war of aggression against Yemen on March 15, 2025, carrying out extensive air and naval strikes for 53 days before Oman announced a ceasefire between Washington and Sanaa in May. Ansarullah maintained that its operations in support of Palestine were separate from the agreement.

The Pentagon’s acknowledgment places the civilian toll at the center of Washington’s 2025 campaign in Yemen, documenting hundreds of civilians claimed or wounded in US strikes.

With 15 additional incidents still under review, the disclosed figure represents a documented minimum and may not reflect the campaign’s full civilian toll, raising further questions over Washington’s conduct and the gap between declared military targets and civilian harm.