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Pezeshkian: Iran Has Not Violated International Law

Pezeshkian: Iran Has Not Violated International Law
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By Staff, Agencies

President Masoud Pezeshkian told Japan’s prime minister on Wednesday that Iran had “in no way acted outside international law,” while denouncing the United States and “Israel” for destabilizing the region.

During a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Pezeshkian said Iran had never sought unrest in the region and had always worked to improve relations with its neighbors.

He further said the US and the "Israeli" occupation had broken regional peace and stability by martyring the Leader, claiming lives of scores of civilians including the Minab schoolchildren, and destroying civilian infrastructure.

For his part, Japan's prime minister, for her part, said Tokyo supported diplomatic methods to end the war and welcomed progress in Iran-Oman talks on the Strait of Hormuz, expressing hope the waterway would soon reopen.

She also called on Iran to use its influence to prevent rising tensions in the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

Meanwhile, both leaders stressed their will to continue dialogue and develop the historic ties between the two nations.

Israel Iran Japan war on iran UnitedStates

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Last Update: 12-08-2026 Hour: 10:46 Beirut Timing

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