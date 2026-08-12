Iran, Pakistan Vow to Deepen Strategic Cooperation

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Major General Mohsen Rezaei met with Pakistan's Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday, reaffirming the strategic importance of bilateral relations and pledging to expand cooperation to unprecedented levels.

During the meeting, Rezaei said Iran and Pakistan have historically served as each other's "strategic depth," describing the relationship as a longstanding strategic vision maintained by successive Iranian leaderships.

He described Pakistan's government, military, and people as major assets to the Islamic world and welcomed what he called Islamabad's increased regional engagement and diplomatic activity.

Rezaei also stressed the responsibility of major Muslim countries, including Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Indonesia, to promote Islamic unity through greater communication and solidarity.

On bilateral relations, Rezaei said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian places particular importance on Pakistan and supports significantly increasing bilateral trade and strengthening political ties.

He described the relationship between Iran and Pakistan as "genuine and ideological," pointing to the close ties between their peoples and Pakistan's support for Iran during previous conflicts as an important foundation for further cooperation.

Naqvi welcomed the meeting and conveyed congratulations from Pakistan's prime minister and army chief over Rezaei's appointment as SNSC Secretary.

He praised Rezaei's "experience, maturity, and intellectual brilliance," saying his leadership could contribute significantly to strengthening regional security and peace.

Naqvi said Iran-Pakistan relations, while historically strong, have reached an "exceptionally strong and unprecedented level" in recent months.

He highlighted the roles played by the Iranian president, foreign minister, and interior minister in strengthening bilateral ties, while pointing to mourning ceremonies held across Pakistan for Iran's late Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as an expression of the deep ties between the two peoples.

"This relationship and profound connection between our two nations must lead to greater cooperation and more tangible results," Naqvi said, adding that the shared strategic objectives of both countries could be achieved through strong political will and determination.