New Ebola Variant Identified in DR Congo, Uganda

By Staff, Agencies

Scientists have identified a new variant of the Ebola-causing Bundibugyo virus behind the 2026 outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) and Uganda, according to a study published in Nature Medicine on Monday.

The Bundibugyo strain itself is not new, having caused outbreaks in Uganda in 2007–2008 and DR Congo in 2012.

However, researchers found that the strain circulating in 2026 resulted from a new transmission of the virus from an animal to humans rather than the re-emergence of strains responsible for previous outbreaks. The animal source remains unknown.

Researchers reached the conclusion after analyzing 22 viral genomes obtained from infected people in DR Congo and Uganda.

The genomes formed a distinct genetic cluster separate from variants associated with earlier outbreaks.

The researchers called for stronger local diagnostic capabilities and expanded genomic surveillance to allow future outbreaks to be detected earlier.

Bundibugyo virus (BDBV) belongs to the same virus group as Zaire ebolavirus and can cause severe Ebola disease.

The virus is believed to be carried by fruit bats and can spread through direct contact with infected animals or the bodily fluids of infected people.

Symptoms include fever, severe headaches, muscle and body pain, weakness, fatigue, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and loss of appetite.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has described the current outbreak as the largest Ebola epidemic ever recorded in DR Congo, surpassing the 2018–2020 outbreak.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned last week that the virus was spreading faster than containment efforts.

As of August 10, the outbreak had spread across 53 health zones in five provinces of DR Congo, with Ituri remaining the main epicenter, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Authorities have recorded 4,449 confirmed cases and 2,061 deaths, putting the reported case fatality rate at 46.3%.