CNN: Trump’s Secret Turkey Departure Raises Iran War Questions

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump's secret departure from Turkey last month following intelligence about a possible Iranian threat has raised fresh questions over Washington's claims that Tehran's military capabilities have been decisively weakened, according to a CNN analysis.

Writing for CNN, Stephen Collinson argued that the security operation at Ankara airport has gained political significance because it contrasts with Trump's portrayal of the US war on Iran as a victory.

The Secret Service reportedly transferred Trump from the aircraft he had publicly boarded to another military jet, using a catering truck to conceal his movements after receiving intelligence about a possible Iranian attempt to target him.

CNN noted that the existence of such a threat does not by itself prove that the US military campaign has failed.

However, the episode carries broader significance because, months after Washington claimed to have severely damaged Iran's military capabilities and restored deterrence, US security agencies apparently considered an Iranian threat credible enough to alter the president's movements while he was in a NATO member state.

Iran has not claimed responsibility for any alleged plot or publicly commented on the Ankara operation.

According to Collinson, the incident adds to developments that have challenged Trump's optimistic portrayal of the conflict.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is open, including saying on Monday that it was "open now," despite Iran continuing to exercise substantial control over the strategic waterway and commercial shipping remaining severely disrupted.

CNN noted that US forces have spent months attempting to restore maritime conditions that existed before the war.

Trump has also repeatedly predicted that an agreement with Tehran was imminent, while negotiations have remained stalled.

Meanwhile, CNN reported last week that nearly 80% of interceptors for a critical US missile defense system had been expended during the fighting, highlighting the strain the conflict has placed on US weapons inventories.

Collinson argued that the Ankara incident could therefore reinforce questions over the extent to which Washington has actually restored deterrence against Iran despite its claims of military success.