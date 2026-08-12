’Israel’ Holds Around 40 Palestinian Journalists

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" is holding around 40 Palestinian journalists, including five women, as part of what the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) described as a sweeping crackdown aimed at silencing the Palestinian press and preventing coverage of its violations and crimes.

The PPS said Israeli authorities are also keeping three journalists under house arrest, while 19 of those currently detained are being held under administrative detention without charge or trial.

More than 250 Palestinian journalists have been arrested or detained since "Israel" launched its war on Gaza in October 2023, with many later released, according to the group.

The PPS said more than 260 journalists have also been killed since the beginning of the war.

The group described the arrests, killings, and enforced disappearances of Palestinian journalists as part of a systematic effort to suppress press freedom and prevent the international community from witnessing violations committed against Palestinians.

According to the PPS, journalists held in "Israeli" detention have faced starvation, medical neglect, torture, mistreatment, sexual assault, and harsh detention conditions.

It also said "Israeli" authorities have increasingly used administrative detention to hold journalists indefinitely without charge or trial, often citing "secret files." Accusations of "incitement" have also increasingly been used against journalists over their reporting and opinions.

The PPS called on the international community to protect Palestinian journalists and guarantee their right to work, stressing their role in documenting violations against Palestinians.

The latest figures came after "Israeli" forces arrested journalist Mohammed Awad early Wednesday during a raid on his home in Beitunia, west of Ramallah.