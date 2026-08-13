Erdogan: Netanyahu Seeks to Erase Palestine from Humanity’s Agenda

By Staff, Agencies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of seeking to erase Palestine from the international agenda by exploiting the region’s escalating wars and deepening instability.

Speaking alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara, Erdogan said the expansion of wars across West Asia was being used to divert attention from Gaza and the broader Palestinian issue.

“The aim of the Netanyahu government is to remove Palestine from the common agenda of humanity by profiting from chaos and new conflicts in the region,” he said, adding: “They will not succeed.”

His remarks came amid a broader regional escalation that has intensified since the US and “Israel” launched their war on Iran in February, drawing in Lebanon and deepening instability across the region.

Erdogan has previously linked these developments to "Israeli policy, warning that strikes in Lebanon and Syria could even threaten Turkey’s security.

However, the idea that regional wars necessarily sideline Palestine is complicated by the fact that several of the actors involved have framed their actions as part of the Palestinian struggle.

Hezbollah, Yemen’s Ansarullah and Iran remain key pillars of the Axis of Resistance and supporters of Palestine. Rather than sidelining the Palestinian cause, the widening confrontation with “Israel” and the US highlights its central role in the regional struggle.

Erdogan’s remarks also expose Ankara’s contradictions. Turkey has suspended trade with “Israel” and condemned Western backing for its war on Gaza, yet remains a NATO member tied to the US-led security system that supports "Israel".

The dual role highlights Ankara’s struggle to oppose “Israeli” policies while remaining embedded in the Western alliance.

As a result, Erdogan’s claim cuts both ways: while regional wars may divert media attention from Palestine, they also underscore how deeply the Palestinian cause is intertwined with the broader geopolitical struggle reshaping West Asia.