“Israeli” Forces, Settlers Intensify West Bank Assaults

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] and settler groups have intensified raids and attacks across the occupied West Bank, prompting confrontations with Palestinians in Ramallah, Nablus, Jenin, Beit Lahham and al-Khalil.

The escalation has involved live fire, home raids, settler incursions, road closures and the forced displacement of families.

In Ramallah, residents confronted settlers attempting to raid homes belonging to the Abu Fazaa family east of al-Taybeh, forcing them to withdraw.

Settlers were also reported near Deir Jarir after IOF closed its main entrance, while others drove livestock onto the Marj Si' road linking al-Mughayyir and Abu Falah.

The IOF later raided al-Mughayyir, opening live fire and storming a home.

Meanwhile, the IOF fired heavily during an incursion into Qarawat Bani Zeid, with confrontations also reported in Kafr Ein and Deir Ghassaneh.

Raids extended to Beit Rima and Ein Sinya, while forces stormed commercial shops during an ongoing incursion into Birzeit.

In Jenin, repeated raids continued in Ya'bad, where homes have been searched and vandalized. The IOF seized a three-story house and expelled two families, days after forcing the family of Khaled Abu Shamla from its home and occupying it for two days.

Elsewhere, confrontations erupted in Burin, south of Nablus, while residents confronted a settler attack in Usarin. In Qusra, the Abd al-Salam family remained under siege inside its home for a fourth consecutive day, as settlers and IOF blocked roads, erected a tent nearby and previously attempted to cut the property’s water and electricity supplies. The family has refused to leave.

Further South, confrontations broke out near Dheisheh refugee camp in Beit Lahm, where “Israeli” forces used tear gas and stun grenades.

Settlers also stormed Wadi Khneis west of Sa'ir, while “Israeli” occupation minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered Tel as-Sabi in what residents viewed as a provocative move.

Overall, the latest escalation comes amid intensifying settler attacks under the protection of IOF, alongside raids, arrests, home demolitions and restrictions on Palestinian movement, further worsening conditions for communities across the occupied West Bank.