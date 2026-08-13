Saudi Attacks Leave Nearly 3,000 Martyred, Wounded in Saada

By Staff, Agencies

At least 356 people have been martyred and 2,632 wounded in Saudi attacks on Yemen’s northern Saada Governorate since the start of the de-escalation period, according to the Saada Human Rights Office, which said border districts bore the brunt of the attacks.

The office said Saudi forces continued targeting civilians and infrastructure, including homes, farms, schools, hospitals and roads, despite the broader reduction in hostilities.

Meanwhile, the office accused Saudi forces of daily attacks against African migrants during the same period, adding to longstanding concerns over violence against migrants along the Yemen-Saudi border.

In response, the office said Yemeni Armed Forces operations targeting Saudi forces and Saudi-backed militants and assets on Yemeni territory are a response to continued Saudi violations during the de-escalation period.

Saada, which borders Saudi Arabia, has long been a major flashpoint in the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen. The latest figures underscore the continuing human cost of border violence despite the de-escalation.